Week 7 Term 2. Sketching in the Rain

Saturday 9th June, 2018
Sketching in the rain – I hear that’s what you’ve all been doing! Seems that’s what it’s been for our students in both hemispheres. So plenty of singing, um… sketching.
You’re going to see a huge variety of work this week – from botanicals to perspective. Some classes are a week earlier, some later, so it makes for very interesting viewing seeing the subjects and styles everyone has.
Enjoy.
Tuesday
Manly
Travel Sketching with Toni
Manly
Evening Intro to Travel Sketching with Gaye
Blue mountains
Intro to Travel Sketching with Anna
Wednesday
Sydney Adventure Sketching with Gaye
The Rocks
Intro to Travel Sketching with Tammy (Donna this week)
Thursday
Manly
Evening Travel Sketching with Pamela
Blue mountains
Travel Sketching with Anna
Friday
Manly
Intro to Travel Sketching with Pamela
The Rocks
Travel Sketching with Tammy
Saturday
Manly
Travel Sketching with Donna
That’s all folks. See you here next week for Week 8!
