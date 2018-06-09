Week 7 Term 2. Sketching in the Rain

Saturday 9th June, 2018

Sketching in the rain – I hear that’s what you’ve all been doing! Seems that’s what it’s been for our students in both hemispheres. So plenty of singing, um… sketching.

You’re going to see a huge variety of work this week – from botanicals to perspective. Some classes are a week earlier, some later, so it makes for very interesting viewing seeing the subjects and styles everyone has.

Enjoy.

Tuesday

Manly
Travel Sketching with Toni

Manly
Evening Intro to Travel Sketching with Gaye

Blue mountains
Intro to Travel Sketching with Anna

Wednesday

Sydney Adventure Sketching with Gaye

The Rocks
Intro to Travel Sketching with Tammy (Donna this week)

Thursday

Manly
Evening Travel Sketching with Pamela

Blue mountains
Travel Sketching with Anna

Friday

Manly
Intro to Travel Sketching with Pamela

The Rocks
Travel Sketching with Tammy

Saturday

Manly
Travel Sketching with Donna

That’s all folks. See you here next week for Week 8!

©ErinHillSketching2018

