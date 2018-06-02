Week 6 Term 2. Creating Stories

Saturday 2nd June, 2018
This week our newer sketchers studied perspective and how that comes together.
Our left brain thinks its impossible, but our right brain say’s ‘Oh that makes sense’.
It’s quite an aha moment when you learn to see what goes up and what goes down.
Some were studying flat perspective. A very decorative way to catch the character of a building but showing only the front.
Our Travel Sketchers were channeling the very intriguing artist Juliana Coles. A bold innovator and aesthetic narrator. She creates mixed media paintings, figure drawings on paper, and artist books that combine words with visual metaphor. You will see her influence right here.
Tuesday
Manly
Travel Sketching with Toni
Manly
Evening Intro to Travel Sketching with Gaye
Blue mountains
Intro to Travel Sketching with Anna
Wednesday
Sydney Adventure Sketching
with Gaye
The Rocks
Intro to Travel Sketching with Tammy
Thursday
Manly
Evening Travel Sketching with Pamela
Blue mountains
Travel Sketching with Anna
Friday
Manly
Intro to Travel Sketching with Pamela and Donna
The Rocks
Travel Sketching with Tammy (at Rose Bay)
Saturday
Manly
Travel Sketching with Donna
Special Workshops this week
Watercolour Workshop: Urban Sketching
at the Manly Studio with Toni
Sketch& Lunch – Japanese
at the Sydney Fish Markets with Anna
That’s all folks. See you here next week for Week 7!
©ErinHillSketching2018