Week 6 Term 2. Creating Stories

Saturday 2nd June, 2018

This week our newer sketchers studied perspective and how that comes together.
Our left brain thinks its impossible, but our right brain say’s ‘Oh that makes sense’.
It’s quite an aha moment when you learn to see what goes up and what goes down.
Some were studying flat perspective. A very decorative way to catch the character of a building but showing only the front.

Our Travel Sketchers were channeling the very intriguing artist Juliana Coles. A bold innovator and aesthetic narrator. She creates mixed media paintings, figure drawings on paper, and artist books that combine words with visual metaphor. You will see her influence right here.

Tuesday

Manly
Travel Sketching with Toni

Manly
Evening Intro to Travel Sketching with Gaye

Blue mountains
Intro to Travel Sketching with Anna

Wednesday

Sydney Adventure Sketching
with Gaye

The Rocks
Intro to Travel Sketching with Tammy


Thursday

Manly
Evening Travel Sketching with Pamela

Blue mountains
Travel Sketching with Anna

Friday

Manly
Intro to Travel Sketching with Pamela and Donna

 

The Rocks
Travel Sketching with Tammy (at Rose Bay)

Saturday

Manly
Travel Sketching with Donna

Special Workshops this week

Watercolour Workshop: Urban Sketching
at the Manly Studio with Toni

Sketch& Lunch – Japanese
at the Sydney Fish Markets with Anna

That’s all folks. See you here next week for Week 7!

©ErinHillSketching2018

