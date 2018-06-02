Week 6 Term 2. Creating Stories

Saturday 2nd June, 2018

This week our newer sketchers studied perspective and how that comes together.

Our left brain thinks its impossible, but our right brain say’s ‘Oh that makes sense’.

It’s quite an aha moment when you learn to see what goes up and what goes down.

Some were studying flat perspective. A very decorative way to catch the character of a building but showing only the front.

Our Travel Sketchers were channeling the very intriguing artist Juliana Coles. A bold innovator and aesthetic narrator. She creates mixed media paintings, figure drawings on paper, and artist books that combine words with visual metaphor. You will see her influence right here.

Tuesday

Manly

Travel Sketching with Toni

Manly

Evening Intro to Travel Sketching with Gaye

Blue mountains

Intro to Travel Sketching with Anna

Wednesday

Sydney Adventure Sketching

with Gaye

The Rocks

Intro to Travel Sketching with Tammy





Thursday

Manly

Evening Travel Sketching with Pamela

Blue mountains

Travel Sketching with Anna

Friday

Manly

Intro to Travel Sketching with Pamela and Donna

The Rocks

Travel Sketching with Tammy (at Rose Bay)

Saturday

Manly

Travel Sketching with Donna

Special Workshops this week

Watercolour Workshop: Urban Sketching

at the Manly Studio with Toni

Sketch& Lunch – Japanese

at the Sydney Fish Markets with Anna

That’s all folks. See you here next week for Week 7!

©ErinHillSketching2018