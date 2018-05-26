Week 5 Term 2. Sketching Under the Influence.

Saturday 26th May, 2018
This is our 5th week for Travel Sketchers looking at the influence of well known international sketchers. We were looking Veronica Lawlor, a US based sketcher/illustrator/mixed media artist and her use of strong line, pattern and design. This is what our students were observing and trying out in their own work where it suited.
Intro Sketchers were studying flat perspective. A house or building from the front only. Working out the ‘box’ (a building is a box) then placing windows and doors etc to get the architectural style. Some very exciting work from everyone this week.
Tuesday
Manly
Travel Sketching with Toni
Manly
Evening Intro to Travel Sketching with Gaye
Blue mountains
Intro to Travel Sketching with Anna
Wednesday
Sydney Adventure Sketching
with Gaye
The Rocks
Intro to Travel Sketching with Tammy
Thursday
Manly
Evening Travel Sketching with Pamela
Blue mountains
Travel Sketching with Anna
Friday
Manly
Intro to Travel Sketching with Pamelaa
The Rocks
Travel Sketching with Tammy
Saturday
Manly
Travel Sketching with Donna
Special Workshops this week
Watercolour Workshop: It’s Not Easy Being Green
at the Manly Studio with Toni
That’s all folks. See you here next week for Week 6!
©ErinHillSketching2018