Week 5 Term 2. Sketching Under the Influence.

Saturday 26th May, 2018

This is our 5th week for Travel Sketchers looking at the influence of well known international sketchers. We were looking Veronica Lawlor, a US based sketcher/illustrator/mixed media artist and her use of strong line, pattern and design. This is what our students were observing and trying out in their own work where it suited.

Intro Sketchers were studying flat perspective. A house or building from the front only. Working out the ‘box’ (a building is a box) then placing windows and doors etc to get the architectural style. Some very exciting work from everyone this week.

Tuesday

Manly
Travel Sketching with Toni

Manly
Evening Intro to Travel Sketching with Gaye

Blue mountains
Intro to Travel Sketching with Anna

 

Wednesday

Sydney Adventure Sketching
with Gaye

The Rocks
Intro to Travel Sketching with Tammy

Thursday

Manly
Evening Travel Sketching with Pamela

Blue mountains
Travel Sketching with Anna

Friday

Manly
Intro to Travel Sketching with Pamelaa

The Rocks
Travel Sketching with Tammy

Saturday

Manly
Travel Sketching with Donna

Special Workshops this week

Watercolour Workshop: It’s Not Easy Being Green
at the Manly Studio with Toni

 

That’s all folks. See you here next week for Week 6!

©ErinHillSketching2018