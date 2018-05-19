Week 4 Term 2. Teapots, Paint and Hilarity

Saturday 19th May, 2018
By week 4 we are well and truly immersed in our sketching progress. You will have a book full of lines, marks, swatches, colours, notes and fun sketches which are the results of practice practice and more practice. You’ll remember doing each and every one. And loving it.
Teapots were big this week. Not only big but hilarious teapots too. We were channeling Danny Gregory’s very amusing not too serious style. We were right into that. Talk about fun. You’ll see what we mean.
Watercolours were the medium this week for new sketchers, and look at the great results. An excellent week for all our classes and students.
Tuesday
Manly
Travel Sketching with Toni
Manly
Evening Intro to Travel Sketching with Gaye
Blue mountains
Intro to Travel Sketching with Anna
Wednesday
Sydney Adventure Sketching
with Kathy
The Rocks
Intro to Travel Sketching with Tammy
Thursday
Manly
Evening Travel Sketching with Kathy
Blue mountains
Travel Sketching with Anna
Friday
Manly
Intro to Travel Sketching with Pamela & Donna
The Rocks
Travel Sketching with Tammy
Saturday
Manly
Travel Sketching with Kathy
Special Workshops this week
Watercolour Workshop: Water, Harbours & Oceans
at the Manly Studio with Toni
That’s all folks. See you here next week for Week 5!
