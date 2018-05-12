Week 3 Term 2. Victorian Architecture Influence

Saturday 12th May, 2018

Our Intro sketchers are well on the way to seeing shape, form, and dimension. It’s water, sea and composition for this week. Quite a step up and everyone did a great job.

For Travel Sketching we were taking a good look at one of our old favourites – the English artist David Gentleman. He has some wonderful sketches of parks, gardens and many Victorian style architecture. So our sketchers turned Federation to Victorian and did our best to keep loose and simple. A complete change from last week!

Tuesday

Manly

Travel Sketching with Toni

Manly

Intro to Travel Sketching with Gaye

Blue mountains

Intro to Travel Sketching with Anna

Wednesday

Sydney Adventure Sketching

with Kathy

The Rocks

Intro to Travel Sketching with Tammy



Thursday

Manly

Travel Sketching with Kathy

Blue mountains

Travel Sketching with Anna

Friday

Manly

Intro to Travel Sketching with Pamela & Donna

The Rocks

Travel Sketching with Tammy

Saturday

Manly

Travel Sketching with Kathy

Special Workshops

Sketch & Lunch – India

In Harris Park with Anna

Sticks, Ink & Watercolour Workshop

at the Manly Studio with Kathy

That’s all folks. See you here next week for Week 4!

©ErinHillSketching2018