Week 3 Term 2. Victorian Architecture Influence

Saturday 12th May, 2018
Our Intro sketchers are well on the way to seeing shape, form, and dimension. It’s water, sea and composition for this week. Quite a step up and everyone did a great job.
For Travel Sketching we were taking a good look at one of our old favourites – the English artist David Gentleman. He has some wonderful sketches of parks, gardens and many Victorian style architecture. So our sketchers turned Federation to Victorian and did our best to keep loose and simple. A complete change from last week!
Tuesday
Manly
Travel Sketching with Toni
Manly
Intro to Travel Sketching with Gaye
Blue mountains
Intro to Travel Sketching with Anna
Wednesday
Sydney Adventure Sketching
with Kathy
The Rocks
Intro to Travel Sketching with Tammy
Thursday
Manly
Travel Sketching with Kathy
Blue mountains
Travel Sketching with Anna
Friday
Manly
Intro to Travel Sketching with Pamela & Donna
The Rocks
Travel Sketching with Tammy
Saturday
Manly
Travel Sketching with Kathy
Special Workshops
Sketch & Lunch – India
In Harris Park with Anna
Sticks, Ink & Watercolour Workshop
at the Manly Studio with Kathy
That’s all folks. See you here next week for Week 4!
